Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 15,945 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $14,068,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ExlService by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $72.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

