Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Stepan by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Stepan by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.01. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $48,513.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,407.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.