Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

