State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,051,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 900,544 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,005 shares of company stock worth $11,157,638. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $79.63 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

