CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

