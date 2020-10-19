State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,875 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Olin were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Olin by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

