State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 218 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 149,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

IDCC stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

