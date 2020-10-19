State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $302,000 Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 857,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,878,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 730,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 403,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

