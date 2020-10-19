State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 163 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.41 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.