Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $36.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

