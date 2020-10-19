State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,160 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zynex were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zynex by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

