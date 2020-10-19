State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 31.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $4,621,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 36.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of UA stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.48. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

