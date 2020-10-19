Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 378.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

