State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $322,000 Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,062 shares of company stock worth $2,070,095. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.66 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

