State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 794 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

PACW stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

