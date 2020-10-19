State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after purchasing an additional 483,449 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,248,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,800,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,226,000 after buying an additional 127,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 74,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WWE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

