State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $344,000 Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of MTS Systems worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in MTS Systems by 86.6% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MTS Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MTS Systems stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $463.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

