Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,395 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,610,200 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 94.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 64,223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,541 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.