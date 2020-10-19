State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $317,000 Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after buying an additional 821,393 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 279,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 297,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 1,150,277 shares in the last quarter.

KAR opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

