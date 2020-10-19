State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,750 Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 220,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 32.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 59,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

