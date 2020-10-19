Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $55.22 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

