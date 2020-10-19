State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 614,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $61.59 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

