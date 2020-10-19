Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter.

PWV opened at $35.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

