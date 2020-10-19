Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $1,065,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 55.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $5,922,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 40.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

