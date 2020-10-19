Morgan Stanley Cuts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $75.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.38.

FTV stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

