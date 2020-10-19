Linde (LIN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Linde (NYSE: LIN) in the last few weeks:
- 10/10/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “
- 10/8/2020 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “
- 10/1/2020 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “
- 9/30/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “
- 9/21/2020 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $233.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
