Linde (LIN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/10/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

10/8/2020 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

10/1/2020 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

9/30/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

9/21/2020 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $233.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $643,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Linde by 54.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $39,214,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

