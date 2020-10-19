Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $9.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HPE. 140166 restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -474.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

