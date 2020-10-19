Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $43.00 Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

