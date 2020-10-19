Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Research analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Qiwi by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 208,808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,485,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 266,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 137,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,354,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiwi (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.