Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Expands By 22.3%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSRXF opened at $1.05 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

