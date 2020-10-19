Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Expands By 22.3%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 867,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 482.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Sydney Airport stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Sydney Airport has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

