Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Shoprite stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Shoprite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.