Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Danske lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $77.47 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $987.07 million for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

