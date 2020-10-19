Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $186.33 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

