Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Expands By 22.3%

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

