Short Interest in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Increases By 22.3%

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 923,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger acquired 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,980.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 950.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 148,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

