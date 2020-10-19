Short Interest in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Increases By 22.3%

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 923,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.03.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.
In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger acquired 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,980.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 950.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 148,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
