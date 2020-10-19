Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Increases By 22.4%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 342.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of ICMB opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 71.55% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

