Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Rises By 22.4%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 1,308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SANUWAVE Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.34 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNWV opened at $0.18 on Monday. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SANUWAVE Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

