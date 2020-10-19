Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Rises By 22.4%

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 1,308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SANUWAVE Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.34 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNWV opened at $0.18 on Monday. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SANUWAVE Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Expands By 22.3%
Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Expands By 22.3%
Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited Expands By 22.3%
Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited Expands By 22.3%
Shoprite Holdings Limited Short Interest Up 22.2% in September
Shoprite Holdings Limited Short Interest Up 22.2% in September
Hexagon AB Short Interest Update
Hexagon AB Short Interest Update
Dassault Systèmes SE Short Interest Update
Dassault Systèmes SE Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd Expands By 22.3%
Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd Expands By 22.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report