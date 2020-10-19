Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 964,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $222.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $226.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.