Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VMSI stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Vita Mobile Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Vita Mobile Systems Company Profile

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

