Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 995,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENLV opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. Short Interest Up 22.4% in September
Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. Short Interest Up 22.4% in September
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
AB SKF Short Interest Up 22.5% in September
AB SKF Short Interest Up 22.5% in September
Marchex, Inc. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Marchex, Inc. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
GMO Internet Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
GMO Internet Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Monocle Acquisition Co. Increases By 22.6%
Short Interest in Monocle Acquisition Co. Increases By 22.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report