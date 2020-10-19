Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 995,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENLV opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.