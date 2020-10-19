AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,364,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 1,113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,644.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of SKUFF stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

