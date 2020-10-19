Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 357,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 11.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 184,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 61.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 109,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHX opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

MCHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

