GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.6 days.
GMOYF stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.
GMO Internet Company Profile
See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.