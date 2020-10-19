GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.6 days.

GMOYF stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, and IoT.

