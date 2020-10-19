Short Interest in Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL) Increases By 22.6%

Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ MNCL opened at $10.24 on Monday. Monocle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.88.
Monocle Acquisition Company Profile
