Short Interest in Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL) Increases By 22.6%

Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MNCL opened at $10.24 on Monday. Monocle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Monocle Acquisition Company Profile

Monocle Acquisition Corporation does not significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunication sectors.

