Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BGB opened at $12.05 on Monday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 116.0% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38,848 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

