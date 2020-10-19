Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in September

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of MICCF opened at $30.94 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

