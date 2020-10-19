Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 233.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 126,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

