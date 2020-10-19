Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AXTA stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
