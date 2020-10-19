Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.