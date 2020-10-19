Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $82.47 on Monday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

